Third suspect arrested in May 2020 shooting death of Turlock teen

The scene near on Cherry Blossom Lane and near Dale Pinkney Park on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Turlock, CA, hours after a homicide occurred there, according to the Turlock Police Department.

A third suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the May 2020 shooting death of a Turlock teen, police said.

Owen Ramos, a 23-year-old from Modesto, surrendered himself to the Turlock Police Department and is being held in the Stanislaus County Jail on robbery charges and unrelated warrants, according to a press release.

Ramos was the final suspect wanted in relation to the death of 18-year-old Izrael Villegas.

Villegas was found dead from a single gunshot wound when police responded around 1 a.m. on May 20, 2020, to the 4300 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.

Police said the incident was drug-related but have not released any more information about how the shooting occurred. They identified Ramos as “the driver involved in this incident.”

In January, police arrested 22-year-old Robert Omar Branche and 30-year-old Jose Carmona, both of Modesto, in connection with the shooting.

Both men face robbery charges, and Branche has been additionally charged with homicide.

Anyone with further information can call Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319. They can also call the department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780 or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.