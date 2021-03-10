Two men sentenced for robbing Ceres gas station last year, Stanislaus DA’s Office says

Two 19-year-old men were sentenced Wednesday for robbing a gas station convenience store in Ceres last year, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Salvador Daniel Patron was sentenced to nine years and four months in state prison after pleading guilty last month to four counts of robbery with a gun enhancement added to each count, according to a news release.

Mason Robert Salazar was sentenced to nine years after he pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery with a prior juvenile robbery adjudication.

The DA’s office said Salazar drove Patron and two other people to a Ceres AM/PM on Feb. 24, 2020, so they could rob the store and its customers.

Wearing a mask, Patron entered and pointed a gun at the cashier, telling him to open the cash register and threatening to kill him, according to the release. Patron then demanded money from three other customers, including a pregnant woman.

Investigators believe he was helped by Aaron Araujo, a co-defendant still awaiting court appearances for his alleged role in the crime.

Salazar stayed outside to act as a getaway driver, the release said.

Salazar was arrested in the days following the robbery while attempting to steal a car, according to the release. Officers who chased him into a backyard found a wallet nearby which belonged to one of the robbery victims.

The investigation also uncovered two videos: one of Patron and Salazar showing off the money and items they stole and another taken before the robbery showing the men with the firearm used at the scene.

Both men now have at least three strikes under California’s “Three Strikes” law, meaning they would be subject to a sentence of 25 years to life for any other felony conviction following their release from prison.