Modesto girl, 17, accused of evading Ceres Police, ramming patrol car

A 17-year-old Modesto girl was arrested last week for allegedly leading Ceres Police on a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle, much of it with a small tree lodged underneath the car.

On Feb. 23, Officer Eric Gallegos spotted a Honda Civic, that had been reported stolen earlier that day, traveling east on Don Pedro Road from Collins Road, according to a press release.

Gallegos followed the vehicle as it made a southbound turn onto Moffett Road and accelerated.

He activated his emergency lights and siren but the driver ignored them, turning west onto Service Road and then north back onto Collins.

As Collins turned into Railroad Avenue, the Honda increased in speed to over 80 mph, according to the release.

At S-shaped curves on Railroad, just south of Whitmore Avenue, the driver lost control of the Honda and crashed into a small tree on the east side of the road.

The tree broke off and part of it became lodged beneath the Honda, according to the release.

The Honda made a U-Turn, accelerating southbound on Railroad and dragging part of the tree with it.

The driver attempted to make a westbound turn onto Industrial Avenue but, due to the tree, instead came to a sliding stop, according to the release.

Gallegos positioned his vehicle to box in the Honda between the front of his patrol unit a fence but the driver put the Honda into reverse and rammed the officer’s patrol car, pushing it back enough for the suspect to escape.

The pursuit continued, looping back toward the area where the driver had crashed into the tree then going west on Kinser Road at speeds of 60 mph, according to the press release.

When the vehicle went west on Whitmore, Gallegos terminated the pursuit.

Other officers went to the area the vehicle was last seen and Officer Freddie Ortiz located the 17-year-old suspect hiding behind vehicles parked in a driveway on Havertown Place, west of Crows Landing Road. The vehicle was found about a block away, still running and with the tree part underneath.

A second suspect, a 16-year-old boy who’d been a passenger in the stolen Honda, was located about five blocks away.

The 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of evading an officer, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and hit and run.

The 16-year-old-boy faces charges of grand theft auto, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.