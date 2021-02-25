Sheriff’s department searching for suspect in fatal stabbing that left Hughson man dead

Renato Gadino Valdovinso, 36, is wanted for a Feb. 6, 2021, homicide in Hughson by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Hughson Police Services is continuing to search for a man believed to be connected with a Feb. 6 fatal stabbing, Chief of Police Fidel Landeros announced Wednesday in a Facebook video.

Renato Gadino Valdovinos, 36, of Hughson, is suspected in the stabbing death of 42-year-old Jesus Duarte of Hughson at a home in the 2000 block of Charles Street.

Landeros said in an interview there have been no updates in the case, but the video was meant to keep Valdovinos’ name and photo fresh in the community’s mind.

“We felt that we wanted to get the information out there, keep it fresh in people’s minds,” Landeros said.

Valdovinos is also wanted on a federal probation violation unrelated to the case, Landeros said. It is unknown if he is still in the area at this time.

Landeros also said in the video that the incident was isolated.

Sgt. Luke Schwartz, a spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, said the department is not releasing any more information about what caused the incident to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

“The community can rest assured that this was not a random act of violence,” Schwartz said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective David Hickman 209-525-7042.