Detectives identify suspect in fatal stabbing of man in Hughson

Renato Gadino Valdovinso, 36, is wanted for a Feb. 6, 2021, homicide in Hughson by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators on Tuesday evening named a suspect in the Feb. 6 stabbing death of Jesus Duarte, 42, of Hughson.

Renato Gadino Valdovinso, 36, of Hughson is suspected of stabbing Duarte at a home in the 2000 block of Charles Street, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The motive for the homicide and other details were not provided in Tuesday’s news release from the department, which handles policing in Hughson. Duarte died from his wounds while in an ambulance following the early evening attack.

The update said Valdovinso also is being sought for violation of his federal probation. People with information can call sheriff’s Detective David Hickman at (209) 521-4636.

They can call in tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also submit tips at www.Stancrimetips.org or by using the mobile app “P3” which may result in a cash reward.