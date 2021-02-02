Siblings camp out all night to adopt dog for disabled sister. Then he was stolen

Radar the Miniature Pinscher Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

A brother and sister drove more than an hour to Stanislaus County and camped out all night at the animal shelter to get the perfect dog for their sister, who is disabled.

Maribel Garcia Mendoza said she and her bother, Angel Mendoza, paid $370 to adopt Radar, a miniature pinscher, but had to wait several weeks until he was neutered to take him home.

“Three hours later we get a phone call (from the shelter) that someone stole our dog,” Maribel said. “We are devastated.”

Stanislaus Animal Services Agency posted on its Facebook page about the theft including a photo from a surveillance camera of the woman who took him.

Agency Director Annette Patton said the unit where Radar was housed is usually locked but she believes shelter staff left it open because hospital staff was about to come in to get some of the animals.

Maribel said her sister Delfina Mendoza’s 13-year teacup chihuahua Princess passed away a few weeks ago. Princess was an important source of emotional support for Delfina, who is wheelchair-bound with cerebral palsy, Maribel said.

Due to Delfina’s physical limitations and increased risk of suffering complications if she contracted COVID-19, Maribel took on the task of searching for and going to shelters to find her sister a new pet. The Livermore resident said she submitted at least 20 applications to shelters in the Bay Area but either didn’t hear back from the shelter or was told the dogs she was interested in had already been adopted.

Then she turned to the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency, where she’d adopted her dog five years ago.

On the shelter’s website she found Radar, who at 4 pounds and with a similar look to Princess, would be perfect for Delfina.

Maribel drove from her home in Livermore and Angel from his home in Sacramento Sunday night. They waited 12 hours and were the first in line when the shelter opened at 10 a.m. on Monday.

While they were playing with Radar in one of the visitation rooms, a woman dressed in all black was looking for and asking about the dog.

“She was very insistent that she should get him instead,” Patton said. “She wanted access to this dog.”

Patton suspects the woman who took him is associated with the breeder from whom Radar was seized in late December. Radar was among 15 dogs, 23 rabbits and six goats found living in poor, unsanitary conditions at a property on Faith Home Road on Dec. 30, Patton said.

The dogs included a dachshund, a rough collie, four miniature pinschers, and nine Beaucerons, which is rare breed according to shelter operations supervisor Steven Fielder.

Patton said the breeder has since “magically disappeared” and authorities are looking for her.

The woman captured on surveillance video taking Radar on Monday was also seen at the shelter on Saturday when the rabbits and goats became available for adoption. All of the animals have since been adopted or taken in by rescues.

Anyone with information about Radar or the suspect is asked to call the Ceres Police Department, 209-535-5715.

“If you find this dog please bring him in to the shelter, No Questions Asked, we just want to get him to his forever family,” says the post on the Agency’s Facebook page.