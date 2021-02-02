Suspect arrested in 8 store burglaries in and around Modesto. Police look to ID others

An ax is used to smash the door of the Dollar General store on Tully Road at Bowen Avenue on Nov. 15, 2020. Modesto Police Department

A Modesto man remained behind bars Tuesday morning, facing charges of burglary and attempted burglary of eight stores in Modesto and surrounding communities. At least one other person is being sought in the crimes, police said.

Monday, detectives with the Modesto Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit arrested Rajneel Sen, 36, on suspicion of the crimes committed at five Dollar General stores, two Walgreens and one Family Dollar store between mid-November and early January.

According to a Facebook post by the Police Department, Sen often smashed windows or used power tools to cut through business doors, which caused costly damage. In two cases, doors were damaged but the burglars were unable to gain entry to the stores, police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Tuesday.

When they did gain entry, Sen and his partner or partners mostly targeted cigarettes, she said. “On a couple of the burglaries, the suspects loaded up a duffle bag, and on another, they just grabbed cartons of cigarettes and fled in an unknown vehicle.”

An estimate of how much property the criminals made off with was not available Tuesday.

At least some of the crimes were captured on surveillance cameras, and detectives are working to identify additional suspects.

The stores hit were:

Dollar General, 2003 Tully Road, Modesto, Nov. 15

Dollar General, 3401 Fresno Ave., Denair, Nov. 23





Dollar General, 1539 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, Dec. 12 (attempted)





Family Dollar, 2400 Coffee Road, Modesto, Dec. 12 (attempted)





Dollar General, 5842 Roselle Ave., Riverbank, Dec. 12





Dollar General, 2003 Tully Road, Modesto, Dec. 14

Walgreens, 840 Oakdale Road, Modesto, Dec. 15

Walgreens, 4201 Dale Road, Jan. 5.





Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.