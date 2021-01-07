Turlock police arrest two suspects in shooting death near park. One remains at large

The scene near on Cherry Blossom Lane and near Dale Pinkney Park on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Turlock, CA, hours after a homicide occurred there, according to the Turlock Police Department. pguerra@modbee.com

Turlock police Thursday announced the arrests of two of the suspects in the May 2020 shooting death of Izrael Villegas.

Police are seeking a third suspect in the murder of the 18-year-old at Dale Pinkney Park in northeast Turlock. The department said it was drug-related.

A news release said Robert Omar Branche, 22, was arrested Tuesday at the Stanislaus County Jail, where he had been booked Dec. 23 on unrelated drug and firearm possession charges. Branche now faces murder and robbery charges and is being held without bail.

The release said Jose Carmona, 30, was arrested Wednesday on murder and robbery charges after being spotted in Modesto and later contacted in Oakdale. He also is in custody without bail.

Both Branche and Carmona are Modesto residents.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. May 20 on the 4300 block of Cherry Blossom Lane. The scene is two blocks south of Taylor Road and just east of Colorado Avenue.

Later that morning, someone placed a bouquet of yellow and blue flowers with a note attached at the scene. It addressed “neighbors” and asked anyone with cameras that captured a red car in the area around midnight to call police.

Police said Villegas suffered a single gunshot wound but have not disclosed other details about the shooting. This week’s news release said the identity of the third suspect “is not being released at this time, as this is an on-going investigation.”

People with information about the case can call Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319. They can also contact the department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Tips left via Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.