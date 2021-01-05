Ceres bank robbery suspect spotted walking toward liquor store with handful of cash

A suspected bank robber in Ceres on Monday was caught minutes after the incident, walking toward a liquor store with a handful of cash.

The suspect, described as a Latino man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, walked into the Bank of the West at 2501 E. Whitmore Ave. at 3:07 p.m. He had his hands in his pockets as he demanded cash from an employee, then left on foot, said Ceres Police Officer Frederico Ortiz.

Ceres Police Officers immediately responded to the scene and within four minutes an officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description getting out of a pickup in front of Dennis’s Save-On Liquors, about 150 yards to the east.

Ortiz said when the officer approached the suspect he was carrying cash in his hand as he walked toward the liquor store.

Officers detained and later booked Bernabe Orejel Jr., 38, of Ceres, on suspicion of robbery.

Ortiz said a total of about $1,200 was found in Orejel’s possession and in the pickup.

Officers determined the driver of the pickup was not a suspect in the robbery.