Vandalism suspect freed in Stanislaus over COVID-19 is arrested after woman is stabbed

A French Camp resident, 31-year-old Anthony Kulp, was arrested Sunday night by Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies and Stockton police on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Salida. Kulp had been freed from custody on vandalism charges just a day before.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Kulp was sought for an assault Sunday afternoon in the 5300 block of Pirrone Road in Salida.

Deputies were dispatched when a woman called 911, saying her boyfriend had stabbed her. They were given Kulp’s name and a description of the vehicle in which he was seen fleeing the area, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery. Investigating detectives recovered the suspected weapon at the crime scene.

The investigation, including statements from the victim, led to Manteca, where a relative of Kulp’s was interviewed, “which allowed detectives to monitor the suspect’s location,” the news release says.

Kulp arrived at a parking lot of a business in the 10300 block of Trinity Parkway in Stockton. The Sheriff’s Department got help from Stockton police, who conducted what’s called a high-risk traffic enforcement stop.

The Sheriff’s Department said the Stockton police SWAT and hostage negotiations teams persuaded the suspect to surrender after he had threatened to commit suicide with another knife he still had.

“The officers located the suspect seated in a vehicle and the suspect refused to exit the vehicle,” according to a Facebook post by the Police Department. “After a lengthy negotiation, officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. The suspect was turned over to the originating agency.”

Kulp was taken back to Stanislaus County for a formal interview, the Sheriff’s Department reported. “He was then later booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for attempted murder.”

The news release noted that Kulp had been in Stanislaus County custody just a day before, on felony vandalism charges. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the girlfriend’s house Thursday and Friday. Windows to a home and a vehicle had been smashed, the release said.

“The first incident of property damage involved the same victim’s residence, while the other incident happened on the following day and involved an acquaintance of the same woman,” the release says. “Kulp was arrested on December 19th and granted a zero-bail emergency release the same day, pursuant to the California Judicial Council’s response to the COVID-19 health pandemic.”

Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said in the release, “This is yet another example of an offender who should have been in custody and instead was set free to commit this violent act due to the zero bail policies. He was arrested just the day prior for a felony vandalism charge, which the state deems as just a property crime. At a minimum, he should have been required to post bail before being released rather than just being arrested, booked, and sent right back out to the street.”

The investigation is ongoing and other interviews will be conducted. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.