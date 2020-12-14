Modesto police investigating McHenry Ave. 3-vehicle crash that resulted from shooting

McHenry Avenue was blocked Monday morning by a three-vehicle collision that resulted when a car had shots fired at it, Modesto police reported.

No one was wounded in the shooting, and injuries from the ensuing collisions were minor, police said.

Calls about the sounds of gunfire started coming in shortly before 6 a.m., Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said by text Monday. “Moments later, we received calls of a traffic collision in the same area,” which is near Fairmont Avenue, across from the Flooring Liquidators store.

Officers learned that shots were fired at a sedan traveling west on Fairmont, approaching McHenry, from another vehicle that fled the scene.

Fleeing the gunfire, the driver of the sedan drove through the stop sign at Fairmont and collided with an SUV and a pickup truck that were heading north on McHenry, Bear said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The sedan sustained major damage in the crash, so investigators had not yet determined whether it had been hit by gunfire, Sgt. Kalani Souza said at the scene. But the recovery of a number of shell casings substantiates the claims of a shooting.

“It’s unknown at this point why they would be targeted, why they would be shot at,” he said. A woman was driving the car and she remained on scene, he said, but a male passenger ran away.

The driver of the pickup told The Bee he was unhurt but two men riding with him suffered a head laceration and a chest impact and were taken from the scene by ambulance. No details on the occupant or occupants of the SUV were available.

The shooter or shooters remain at large, Bear said, and there was no immediate description of the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on it is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER