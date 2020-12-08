A spotlight, night vision goggles, a baton: How Ceres man allegedly impersonated officer

A Ceres, California, man is accused of impersonating a police officer, according to the Ceres Police Department. Ceres Police Department

A Ceres man is accused of driving around town in a police-style vehicle, shining a spotlight on houses in the middle of the night and identifying himself as a police officer to a resident who questioned him.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday when the resident saw a dark blue Ford Crown Victoria driving around the West Point subdivision, southwest of Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road, according to Ceres Police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya.

The resident asked the driver of the Crown Victoria what he was doing and the driver told him he was a police officer, Yotsuya said.

The resident didn’t believe the driver so he followed him around the neighborhood for a while until the suspect got behind him and activated a light bar on the dashboard like he was trying to pull him over.

The resident flagged down Ceres Police officer Eric Gallegos to report the behavior and pointed out the vehicle as it pulled into the Quick Stop on Morgan Road, Yotsuya said.

When Gallegos approached the Crown Victoria the light bar with a white strobe light was on.

The Officer contacted the occupants of the Crown Victoria who were identified as Jacob Perales, 26 of Ceres, and Haley Horn, 28 of Ceres.

Perales is on searchable probation so Gallegos searched the vehicle and found more evidence.

Gallegos found a security uniform and badge, a pellet gun, two radios, night vision goggles, bear spray and a wooden baton.

Perales denied he was impersonating an officer. Yotsuya said he didn’t know if Perales worked or had ever worked as a security guard.

In the glove compartment of the vehicle, Gallegos located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe.

Jacob was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and possession of a billy club.

Haley was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which were found in the glove compartment.