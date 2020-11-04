Sheriff’s SWAT team arrests suspect in murder of woman just east of Oakdale

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested a suspect in the Sept. 26 shooting death of Katrina Allen of Oakdale.

Stephen Frederick, 28, surrendered just as a SWAT team arrived at a home in downtown Oakdale, said Sgt. Tom Letras of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives had learned that Frederick was at the home, on the 100 block of Poplar Street, and he was arrested at about 11:30 a.m., Letras said. The suspect was to be booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on a murder charge, but his bail was not listed as of Wednesday evening.

Allen, 39, died after she was dropped off with a gunshot wound at the Oak Valley Hospital emergency room on the night of Sept. 26, a news release said at the time.

The Oakdale Police Department responded to the hospital. It turned the case over to the Sheriff’s Department after learning that the shooting happened just east of the city.

Investigators learned that Allen was shot on the 2300 block of Twildo Road, just west of Stearns Road and south of Highway 108-120. Letras said Wednesday the victim knew the suspect, but he declined to discuss a motive or other details.

The investigation continues. People with information can call Detective Silva at 209-525-7091 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.