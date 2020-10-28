Turlock police will start using bodycams Thursday, with some intriguing features

Body-worn video cameras have come to the Turlock Police Department, starting with the shift change Thursday morning.

TPD joins law enforcement agencies in Stanislaus County and beyond in adopting a technology with two key purposes. One is to help gather evidence of crimes. The other is to build trust with the public.

Turlock purchased the cameras from Axon Enterprise under a five-year, roughly $900,000 contract approved by the City Council in June 2019.

The rollout was delayed in part because of the need to install a recording-keeping system that the videos will feed into, Sgt. Michael Parmley said by phone Wednesday. The department also gathered input from the public on how the cameras should be used.

Turlock’s late entry allowed it to get some advanced features, Parmley said. The cameras have sensors allowing them to activate as soon as officers reach for their firearms or Tasers. They do the same at the sound of a gunshot that could be a crime in progress.

The system meshes with the bodycams already used by the police department at California State University, Stanislaus.

Cameras will ‘further our transparency’

Officers typically use the cameras during traffic stops and other encounters that could become difficult. They can record interviews and turn the footage over to prosecutors. The technology also can help determine whether complaints against officers are justified.

“These body cameras are yet another tool that our officers will use during their investigations and to further our transparency within our community,” Interim Chief Miguel Pacheco said in a Facebook video.

Turlock will roll out the cameras at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The department website already has a link to the bodycam policy. This spells out how the officers should use the devices, how the video clips are stored, and how the media and other interested parties can request copies.

Axon supplied nearby departments

Axon also supplied new Tasers for Turlock under the contract. The company is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., and provides a range of products for law enforcement.

Axon cameras used by the Modesto Police Department captured two officer-involved shootings that wounded suspects last week. One was inside Walgreens on McHenry Avenue, the other at a Stockton park.

Axon bodycams have been used since April 2019 by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. It patrols unincorporated areas and has policing contracts for Riverbank, Waterford, Hughson and Patterson.