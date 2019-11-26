Most Wanted: Pedro Rebuelta Salas, Assault with a deadly weapon

NAME: Pedro Rebuelta Salas

CHARGE: Assault with a deadly weapon

DESCRIPTION: 50 years old, 5-foot-7, 152 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Turlock police officials have said they believe Salas fired a gun at a man, missing him but hitting a house.

NOTES: Police said Salas was driving recklessly near Amberwood Lane and Birchwood Way in Turlock on June 17, 2007, when he mistakenly thought a man was photographing his license plate with a cellphone. Police said Salas told the man to go in his house and fired a shot as the victim ran toward the home.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Salas’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.