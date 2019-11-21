In time for holidays, safe exchange spot goes up outside Modesto Police Department

A safe exchange zone has been set up on the G Street side of the Modesto Police Department. It is under 24-hour video surveillance. jfarrow@modbee.com

A safe exchange zone opened for business Wednesday outside the Modesto Police Department on G Street. A post on the department’s Facebook page says it is under 24-hour video surveillance and is intended for child-custody, private-property and e-commerce exchanges.

There is signage at the exchange spot, and the curb is painted white, meaning it’s for stops of only about five minutes.

“We hope you utilize our safe exchange zone,” the Facebook post says, “but if you choose not to, remember to use a well-lit, populated area for your exchanges.”

Creating a safe zone had been on the MPD’s radar for at least a couple of years, but setting up a camera meant getting electrical power there, said spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“With the holiday season approaching, our Chief asked us to expedite it,” she said in a text message Thursday. “We wanted to provide a place for the citizens to conduct transactions that have a high incident rate of becoming heated or end up as robberies. Our goal is to lower victimization for those conducting such exchanges by providing this area.”

Because robberies during in-person exchanges for items sold through classified ads aren’t uncommon, safe zones are on the rise. In January 2017, one was created outside Waterford City Hall.

At the time, Waterford Police Services also offered tips for personal safety and avoiding scams. Among them:

When meeting someone for the first time, insist on a public meeting place like a cafe, bank, or shopping center.

Tell a friend or family member where you’re going.





Consider having a friend accompany you.





Deal locally, face-to-face — follow this one rule and avoid 99 percent of scam attempts.





Do not extend payment to anyone you have not met in person.





Never wire funds (e.g. Western Union) — anyone who asks you to is a scammer.





Don’t accept cashier/certified checks or money orders — banks cash fakes, then hold you responsible.





The website safetradespots.com also shows the Manteca and Stockton police departments have safe-exchange zones.

A blog for the online marketplace OfferUp warns buyers and sellers to trust their guts. “If you feel a knot in your stomach or any concern for your safety before meeting up with someone new, always listen to that feeling and either meet somewhere else, bring a friend or family member with you, tell someone you trust about who you are meeting, or be honest and let them know you’d like to cancel. Your safety should always take precedence over a good bargain.”

And though it can be tempting to immediately chase what looks like a great deal, the blog urges extra caution if considering meeting after dark. “That record player listed for $10 can wait until morning.”

The classified advertising site Craigslist also has a personal-safety page with tips much like those on OfferUp.