DUI suspected in fatal three-vehicle crash in Ceres; one dead, three sent to hospital

A DUI driver is suspected of causing a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning in Ceres that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital, according to Ceres Police.

At about 5:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Hatch Road, between Mitchell and Moffett roads, for a major collision involving three automobiles.

According to police the preliminary investigation of the crash showed a 2002 black Honda was traveling behind a 2008 gray Mazda headed eastbound on Hatch Road. At the same time a 1994 Ford Ranger truck was traveling westbound on Hatch Road. The Honda and Mazda collided in the eastbound lanes, causing them to enter the westbound lanes. The Ford then hit the Mazda, and all three cars came to rest in the westbound lanes of Hatch Road.

The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Ceres resident Jose Luis Valdez-Villasenor, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, according to police. He is being treated for major injuries from the collision.

The driver of the Mazda succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the Mazda driver is unknown at this time, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Ford truck were both transported by ambulance to local hospitals for treatment with unknown injuries.

The crash closed Hatch Road between Moffet Road and Angie Avenue for more than five hours as the Ceres Police Department traffic unit investigated the incident.

Anyone with information on this collision or who saw it Is asked to call Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678 or Crime Stoppers tipline at 866-602-7463.