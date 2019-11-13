Plea deal reached for Stockton man accused in Modesto fatal shooting, marijuana theft

Pablo Mora, a suspect in a south Modesto homicide, gives himself up to the Special Weapons And Tactics officers on Figaro Avenue in Modesto on Saturday November 23, 2013. Modesto Bee

A Stockton man and Stanislaus County prosecutors on Tuesday agreed to a plea deal for a 2013 deadly shooting during an alleged marijuana plant theft at a south Modesto home.

Rojelio Vivero pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the shooting of 22-year-old Emmanuel Andrade, said Deputy District Attorney John R. Mayne. Vivero also admitted to a previous conviction for residential burglary, which lengthens his prison sentence.

Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Thomas Zeff scheduled Vivero to return to court Dec. 11, when the 42-year-old defendant will be formally sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for Andrade’s death.

The plea deal allows Vivero to avoid a trial scheduled to begin March 16. An attempted robbery charge against him was dropped.

The fatal shooting occurred about 9:10 a.m. Nov. 23, 2013, at a single-story house in the 2300 block of Park Faith Lane, a few blocks north of West Whitmore Avenue in Modesto. Andrade was from Greenfield, south of Salinas, but had relatives at the home.

Authorities say intruders tried to force their way inside the south Modesto home, and one of them shot through a door, fatally wounding Andrade. Police chased three people in a BMW into west Modesto, where the suspects eventually were captured after a crash on Sutter Avenue.

Rojelio Vivero Modesto Police Department

Two other Stockton men accused in the Modesto homicide, Aureliano Vivero and Pablo Mora, have also been convicted after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in 2016.

Aureliano Vivero was convicted of murder, along with an enhancement for participating in a crime in which someone else was armed with a gun. He was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison. On Tuesday, he was serving his sentence at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Mora was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, attempted robbery, burglary and recklessly evading police. He was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison. He was serving his sentence Tuesday at California State Prison Solano in Vacaville.

In an August 2015 preliminary hearing, Modesto police Sgt. Thomas Moffett testified that a few dozen marijuana plants were found in three rooms of the Park Faith Lane house.

The plants were part of a sophisticated operation running on electricity stolen from the Turlock Irrigation District. Moffett said in 2015 that the operation was capable of producing $32,000 in bulk sales after each three-month growing cycle.

Modesto Special Weapons And Tactics officers surround a home on Figaro Avenue where a homicide suspect barricaded himself on Saturday. The suspect gave himself up shortly before noon. aalfaro@modbee.com

Investigators believe Rojelio and Aureliano Vivero chased Daniel Andrade, the victim’s cousin, into the home’s garage. Modesto police Detective Gary Guffey testified in the 2015 preliminary hearing that he questioned Rojelio Vivero, who said he kicked in the door and fired the gun.

Mayne has said in court that Mora was the driver waiting in the getaway car. The prosecutor on Tuesday said Rojelio Vivero also blurted out in court during a pretrial hearing: “I killed him.”

Investigators did not find any gunshot residue on Rojelio Vivero, but they did find some on Aureliano, Mayne said Tuesday. That could have made it more difficult for the prosecution to prove to a jury that Rojelio Vivero fired the gun that killed Andrade.