Modesto man was found with gun after pimping conspiracy conviction, prosecutors say

A Modesto man has been sentenced to seven years and four months in state prison for possessing a gun, a violation of his probation for a conviction of conspiracy to commit pimping.

Jesse Lamont Green Jr., 25, last week was in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail awaiting transfer to prison. He was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to commit pimping in Orange County in April 2017, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Green was given a suspended sentence of seven years and four months in prison and released on felony probation. Later in 2017, supervision of his probation was transferred to Stanislaus County, where Green was living.

Two Oakland police officers in July 2018 pulled over a car in which Green was sitting in the front passenger seat. Shortly before the traffic stop in Oakland, the officers spotted Green bending over and making movements consistent with placing something under the seat, the officers testified in Stanislaus Superior Court.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The officers also testified that they seized a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun found in the car, positioned as if Green had just placed it there.

Darren Ruskamp, a District Attorney’s Office investigator, testified in court that he found Green had posted videos on the Internet around the time of the traffic stop which showed him rapping, dancing and displaying a similar Glock handgun.

Green contested the allegation that he violated his probation. At an Oct. 17 hearing, Superior Court Judge Thomas Zeff said the evidence showed Green had violated his probation. Zeff determined that Green committed a crime of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The judge on Oct. 31 sentenced the defendant to serve his previously suspended sentence for the conspiracy to commit pimping conviction, the District Attorney’s Office announced in a Nov. 1 news release. Chief Deputy District Attorney Annette Rees prosecuted Green.