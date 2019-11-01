Man killed while pushing shopping cart; police looking for hit-and-run driver

Modesto police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Peppermint Drive east of Hilo Lane at about 4:45 a.m.

Sgt. Lance Nicolai said a man pushing a shopping cart was struck by a speeding gray SUV, which then left the scene.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Peppermint Drive when, at a curve in the road, it swerved into the westbound lane, police said. The man pushing the cart was walking eastbound in the westbound lane toward the side of the road.

Nicolai said residents in the neighborhood heard the crash and called 911.

The man was taken to a Modesto hospital, where he died.

Traffic officers are looking at surveillance video from houses in the area.

We’ll have more as soon as it information becomes available.