Two more people arrested on suspicion of murder in La Loma neighborhood shooting

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Modesto man inside his La Loma neighborhood home this summer.

Michael Haflich, 38, and Cheyenne Spears, 27, were arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy in the death of 29-year-old James Seth Brackett at his home on Rosina Avenue on Aug. 30. Their arrests brings to four the number of people arrested in Brackett’s killing; however, one of the suspects has been released from custody.

The suspected shooter, 24-year-old Sergio Rodriguez, were arrested on Sept. 5. and charged with murder.

Paula Mia Moore, 23, also was arrested that day but later released. The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office never filed charges against Moore, according to court records.

Haflich and Spears were arrested in a parking lot on Briggsmore and Lakewood avenues Tuesday afternoon after detectives learned they were at a business there, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

On Sept. 19 detectives searched the room they were known to stay in at a home on Manor Drive in west Modesto.

Bear said detectives found a gun in the room that day and a gun in Halfich’s vehicle in the parking lot Tuesday but neither is believed to be the weapon used in the homicide.

Bear said a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Brackett was a married father of two sons, according to his obituary.