Federal judge sentences Modesto man selling meth online as ‘DrFrosty’

A Modesto man accused of selling methamphetamine online using the vendor name “DrFrosty,” has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison.

Omar Isho, 37, on Aug. 8 pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of meth. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Morrison England sentenced Isho, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento announced in a news release.

A federal grand jury on June 6 issued the five-count indictment against Isho, who initially was charged with distributing meth and possessing meth with intent to distribute the drug.

Isho was arrested on May 23 in connection with this case after prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against him. The grand jury indictment superseded the criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors have said Isho sold meth on “darknet marketplaces” such as the Dream Market, Empire Market and Silk Road 3.1, and he used the online vendor name “DrFrosty.”

Federal agents conducted undercover purchases of meth from DrFrosty’s online accounts. Prosecutors have said surveillance and postal records linked Isho to mailing packages, which contained meth hidden inside jigsaw puzzle boxes.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Northern California Illicit Digital Economy Task Force, a group of investigators from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Quinn Hochhalter prosecuted the case.

