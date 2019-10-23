Man charged with stabbing his brother at Modesto flea market

A Modesto man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his brother at the El Rematito flea market after he urinated next to their booth there.

The incident occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the flea market on Crows Landing Road, according to the Ceres Police Department.

The victim told officers his brother, 32-year-old Jose Arriola Garcia, had been drinking all day and began urinating next to their booth.

Concerned they would be kicked out of the flea market, the victim told his brother to stop. This upset Garcia, who allegedly “pulled out a red folding box cutter knife and swung it at him several times,” according to Ceres Police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The victim was stabbed in the back, shoulder, left upper body and head. He was taken to a Modesto hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Garcia had left the scene by the time officers arrived but two hours later Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a disturbance at the mobile home park where Garcia lives on Seventh Street. Ceres Police Officer Jesus Salinas heard the dispatch and responded as well.

Officers and deputies found Garcia asleep on a a swing on his front porch, according to Ceres Police.

Officers yelled at him several times to wake up. When he finally did he stood up, then fell over, landing with his arms extended behind the wheels of the trailer.

After failing to comply with several commands to show his hands Officer Salinas sent his police dog to apprehend Garcia while another officer fired two bean bag rounds.

Garcia eventually complied with officer’s commands and was taken into custody without further incident.

On Tuesday he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious injury and resisting arrest.