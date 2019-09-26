Police: ‘Sensitive material’ on ex-boyfriend’s phone motivated Modesto home invasion

Jose Javier Guzman Modesto Police Department

A Riverbank man broke into his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend’s house to steal the man’s cell phone because it contained sensitive material involving her, according to Modesto police.

The suspect kicked in the door of the ex-boyfriend’s home in the 1600 block of Scenic Drive at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said he hit the victim in the head with the butt of a revolver and took his phone. The suspect then told the victim and a friend who was there visiting that if they called the police, he’d return and kill them, Bear said.

“This was over some sensitive material on the phone that the victim refused to delete,” she said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jose Javier Guzman and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday, detectives went to his home on California Street in Riverbank and arrested him on suspicion of home invasion robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives found cocaine while searching his vehicle, Bear said.