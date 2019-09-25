Two arrested, one still sought in death of Jamestown man

From left, Annastasia White, Michael Pierce and Cyrus Cole

Two Tuolumne County men face charges including involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Jamestown man who’d not been seen by his family or roommate since Easter Sunday in April. A third suspect remains at large.

The body of Jeremy Allen, 44, was found in a wooded area east of the town of Tuolumne on May 23, just more than a month after his disappearance. The date of his death has not been determined, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson told The Bee in an email Wednesday.

In addition to manslaughter, Sonora resident Michael Pierce, 41, and Tuolumne resident Cyrus Cole, 39, face charges of concealing an accidental death, burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, and conspiracy. Deputies continue to seek 29-year-old Annastasia White of Jamestown.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office says Allen’s cause of death was “mixed drug intoxication.” It says that during the medical emergency that led to his death, his three companions failed to provide him help. They had multiple opportunities to get Allen to a medical facility or call 911.

“They knew he was overdosing and did not call for help or take him to the hospital,” Benson said. The specifics of the incident — the level of intoxication of the other three, how it’s known they were in a condition to help Allen — are not being released “as to protect the integrity of the case for prosecution,” the sergeant said.

After Allen died, Pierce and Cole dropped him off on a remote forest road off of Buchanan Mine Road in Tuolumne City, the Sheriff’s Office says. The men then went to Allen’s home and stole his 2005 maroon Ford F150 pickup and personal property. The truck was later found hidden under a tarp in the area of Fir Drive and Mountain View Road in Sonora.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate White. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 209-533-5815.

The Sheriff’s Office ended its Facebook post with a statement on how simply the death could have been avoided. “The suspects could have helped Allen without facing criminal drug charges,” it says. “The Good Samaritan Law provides basic legal protection for anyone who helps others in distress or danger.”