Modesto karate instructor sentenced for sexually abusing several of his students

A Stanislaus County judge on Monday sentenced a Modesto karate instructor to 29 years and eight months in prison for sexually abusing several of his students.

Carlos Silva Loya, 53, was the owner and master instructor of Kempo Karate School when he was arrested in August 2016. He has been in jail since then.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Zeff also ordered Loya to stay 100 yards away from the eight boys he sexually abused and not try to communicate with them. Loya also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

One boy, identified in court as John Doe 1, was the first to allege Loya had sexually abused him. During a police interrogation, Loya confessed to having a sexual relationship with John Doe 1, according to testimony from Detective Sean Dodge.

At a March 2017 preliminary hearing, Dodge testified that Loya admitted to having sex with the boy five times and was willing to write a letter of apology. After The Modesto Bee reported Loya’s arrest, Dodge said, several other boys reported that Loya abused them, as well.

Loya and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office agreed to a plea deal. He was supposed to be sentenced about five months ago, but the defendant wanted to withdraw his no contest plea.

Prosecutors charged Loya with 29 felony counts of sexual abuse based on allegations from boys at his school. On March 26, Loya pleaded no contest to seven counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child and one count of committing sodomy by force on a child younger than 14 years old. The rest of the charges were dropped.

Earlier this month, Loya testified that he felt forced to agree to the plea deal, because going to trial would draw news media attention.

Ben Jacob, Loya’s attorney, represented the defendant in plea deal negotiations with prosecutors. Loya hired a new attorney, Lewis Wentz, to help him conduct research and file the motion to withdraw his plea.

Wentz hired Francisco Gomez, a forensic and clinical psychologist, who interviewed Loya and determined the defendant has some symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

The psychologist testified that Loya was vulnerable while deciding whether to agree to a plea deal, because his anxiety and depression could lead him to choose the quickest way out of a situation.

Wentz told the judge that it would be difficult for Loya to make an informed decision about a plea deal, because such a “huge, gigantic life decision” would’ve triggered the symptoms of his stress disorder.

“I want to make sure that Mr. Loya feels that he’s been treated fairly,” Wentz said in court.

Deputy District Attorney Erin Schwartz told the judge that most defendants would feel duress when having to decide whether to agree to a plea deal. The prosecutor argued they spent months discussing a potential plea deal with Loya’s attorney; it wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment offer.

Judge Zeff agreed that a lot of defendants are under pressure when entering a plea resulting in a conviction; and Loya was facing more time in prison had a trial jury convicted him. He said the psychologist testified that Loya was vulnerable, but not that Loya was compromised.

Zeff also said he didn’t believe some aspects of Loya’s testimony, including that police detectives told Loya what to write in the apology letter. The judge then denied Loya’s request to withdraw his plea.