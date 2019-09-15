Modesto police seek 4-year-old girl allegedly taken by mother, grandmother

Aspen Vanloon and Dawn Patteson

A 4-year-old girl remained missing Sunday morning after being taken from her legal guardians by her mother and grandmother, Modesto police report.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday during a child custody visitation. Aspen Vanloon and her mother, Dawn Patteson, were at the downtown Modesto Library to visit with Vanloon’s daughter Aniyah Lewis. During the visit, the women took Aniyah from her paternal grandparents, who are her guardians, police said.

Vanloon and Patteson are believed to be in a gray, 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with tinted windows and license plate 8GRJ472. It’s possible they changed to different plates, police said.

No description of Aniyah’s clothing was available, but she is about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, said Lt. T.J. Moffett, who added that apparently no one was injured in the abduction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the women and the little girl are asked to call the Modesto Police Department dispatch line, 209-552-2470.