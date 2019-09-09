Standoff, fight with deputies and firing of Taser finally lead to arrest in La Grange

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

An eight-hour standoff Sunday at a home in the La Grange area led to the arrest of a wanted felon who now faces a slew of new charges.

Deputies who responded to a domestic-disturbance call on Avenida Central in the morning found the victim outside, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported. Suspect Victor Medina, 35, was inside his home and refused commands to come out.

Because Medina is known to have a history of violent behavior, the sheriff’s Crisis Response Unit — composed of SWAT members and crisis negotiators — was at the scene. Even when the SWAT team broke a window, he refused to comply, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies eventually entered the home, Medina fought them. A Taser was used to gain compliance and make the arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Through their investigation, deputies learned Medina attacked the victim, a 52-year-old woman, threatened her with an ax and kept her from leaving the home. As she escaped, he grabbed a rifle and pointed it at her, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The woman was evaluated at the scene by medics, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson said. No deputies were injured as Medina fought them, Benson said.

After his arrest, Medina’s home was searched, which turned up several firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines. He is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition per the terms of a domestic violence protective order.

Medina already was wanted on several warrants for assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, and discharging a firearm negligently.

He now also faces charges of violating a court order, resisting arrest, criminal threats, false imprisonment, spousal abuse, committing a felony while out on bail, possession of a large capacity magazine, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.