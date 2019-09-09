Sheriff arrests suspect in rape at abandoned Empire home

Nicholas Trammell. Suspect in a rape that occurred in Empire, Calif. on September 6, 2019. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Dept.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man over the weekend on suspicion of raping a woman inside an abandoned home in Empire.

Deputies responded to the victim’s 911 call at about 9 p.m. Friday and found her with visible injuries consistent with being assaulted and raped, said Sgt. Josh Clayton.

The victim had met the suspect earlier in the night.

She “was approached by (the suspect) and the two agreed to hang out,” Clayton said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

They went inside a vacant home off of Yosemite Boulevard where the assault occurred.

During the assault, the victim was able to escape and call 911. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Clayton said deputies found the suspect, 28-year-old Nicholas Trammell, of San Jose, about three hours later walking on Yosemite near Claus Road.

Trammell was not compliant with deputies so K9 Kuma was sent to apprehend him. Trammell allegedly punched Kuma several times during the apprehension.

Kuma did not require medical attention for the assualt.

Trammell was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and striking a police dog.