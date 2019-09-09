Police say Sonora man tried to strangle mother after she took his guns away

Matthew Rose

A Sonora man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of trying to kill his mother before stabbing himself, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

The victim called 911 early Saturday morning to report her 23-year-old son was trying to kill her. She told a dispatcher he was upset because she took away his guns, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect physically attacked her and choked her at a home on Fallview Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He also brandished a knife and threatened to kill her and then himself before she was able to escape and hide in a bathroom.

When Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene they found the suspect, Matthew Rose, outside the home with a self-inflicted stab wound to the abdomen.

Rose was taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment before he can be booked on charges of attempted murder and making criminal threats.

The victim was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital.