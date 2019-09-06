Second suspect arrested in La Loma neighborhood homicide

View the scene of homicide in La Loma area of Modesto Modesto Police Department officers are investigating after man was found fatally shot inside a home in the La Loma neighborhood Friday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto Police Department officers are investigating after man was found fatally shot inside a home in the La Loma neighborhood Friday morning.

Modesto Police arrested a second suspect in the murder of a man inside his La Loma neighborhood home last week.

Paula Mia Moore, 23, was arrested around the same time as 24-year-old Sergio Rodriguez on Thursday. Modesto Police reported Rodriguez’s arrest a few hours after he was detained but did not report Moore’s until the The Bee inquired about it Friday.

Both are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old James Seth Brackett inside his home on Rosina Avenue on Aug. 30.

Rodriguez was arrested in a mobile home park on Yosemite Boulevard but detectives would not say where Moore was arrested.

No other details were released by Modesto Police including the roles Rodriguez and Moore are suspected of taking in the homicide, what motivated the shooting or whether there are still any outstanding suspects.