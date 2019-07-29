Girls basketball coach at Sonora High faces charge of sexually abusing ex-player

Sonora High girls basketball coach suspected of sexual abuse Amy Emerald, 42, the girls basketball coach at Sonora High School, was arrested on Monday, July 29, 2019, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child ages 14 or 15 years old. She is seen here being taken away by authorities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amy Emerald, 42, the girls basketball coach at Sonora High School, was arrested on Monday, July 29, 2019, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child ages 14 or 15 years old. She is seen here being taken away by authorities.

Amy Denise Emerald, varsity girls basketball coach at Sonora High School, was arrested Monday on a charge of sexually abusing a former player.

Emerald, 42, is accused of starting the abuse when the student was 15, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Details on where and when the alleged crime took place were not released.

Emerald started in 2001 as sophomore basketball coach and has been varsity coach since 2011. She also is a sports team coordinator at Sonora High.

Emerald was booked Monday afternoon at the Tuolumne County Jail on a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child age 14 or 15. Bail was set at $50,000.

People with information about the case can call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.