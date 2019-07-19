Crime
Butane honey oil drug lab explodes, damages Modesto homes. Police make an arrest
Police detectives arrested one person Thursday after a drug lab exploded, sparking a fire and damaging homes in a north Modesto neighborhood, according to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.
Investigators determined the afternoon fire was caused by the explosion of a “butane honey oil lab” at the home in the 2300 block of Whitcomb Way, just west of Sisk Road and a few blocks south of Chrysler Elementary School.
No injuries were reported. The explosion and fire destroyed a shed and damaged two homes, according to the Fire Investigation Unit.
Authorities ask anyone with information about this explosion to call the Fire Investigation Unit at (209) 525-5537 or send an e-mail info@stanfiu.org.
