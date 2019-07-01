Man is shot in leg while walking past west Modesto home, sheriff reports

Watch where man was shot in leg in west Modesto A man was shot in the leg while walking past a house on Alcamo Avenue in west Modesto on Monday, July 1, 2019, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was shot in the leg while walking past a house on Alcamo Avenue in west Modesto on Monday, July 1, 2019, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department reported.

A man was shot in the leg while walking past a house on Alcamo Avenue in west Modesto on Monday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

No suspect information was immediately available following the shooting, reported at 4:07 p.m. on the 1100 block of Alcamo, Sgt. Jose Perez said by phone.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Perez said. Alcamo remained closed south of Houser Lane as deputies worked the scene in the late afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW