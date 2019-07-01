Crime

Man is shot in leg while walking past west Modesto home, sheriff reports

Watch where man was shot in leg in west Modesto

A man was shot in the leg while walking past a house on Alcamo Avenue in west Modesto on Monday, July 1, 2019, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department reported. By
Up Next
A man was shot in the leg while walking past a house on Alcamo Avenue in west Modesto on Monday, July 1, 2019, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department reported. By

A man was shot in the leg while walking past a house on Alcamo Avenue in west Modesto on Monday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

No suspect information was immediately available following the shooting, reported at 4:07 p.m. on the 1100 block of Alcamo, Sgt. Jose Perez said by phone.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Perez said. Alcamo remained closed south of Houser Lane as deputies worked the scene in the late afternoon.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland

John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.

  Comments  