Family dog kills 2-year-old in Newman, newspaper reports

image to accompany breaking news

A family dog fatally attacked a Newman toddler Thursday afternoon, the West Side Index reported.

The child of about 2 was bitten several times in the back yard of a home in the 1900 block of Pine Street, the newspaper said. The victim died later Thursday at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, the Index said.

Newman Police Lt. Brett Short said the dog, a large mixed breed, was impounded after the attack. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department will investigate the case, he told the Index.

This developing story will be updated as information becomes available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW