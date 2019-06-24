Crime

Man shot in head in west Modesto is able to describe carjacking, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the head during a carjacking Monday night in west Modesto, but he is expected to survive, police said.

The unidentified victim was shot at about 8 p.m. in a parking lot on the 600 block of Sutter Avenue, Sgt. Eric Schuller of the Modesto Police Department said by phone. The victim was able to tell officers that two or three males stole his vehicle and left in an unknown direction, he said.

The victim was in stable condition at a local hospital as of about 9 p.m. He told police that the attackers were in their teens or early 20s, but further suspect information was not available.

John Holland

John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.

  Comments  