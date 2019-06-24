Crime
Man shot in head in west Modesto is able to describe carjacking, police say
A man suffered a gunshot wound to the head during a carjacking Monday night in west Modesto, but he is expected to survive, police said.
The unidentified victim was shot at about 8 p.m. in a parking lot on the 600 block of Sutter Avenue, Sgt. Eric Schuller of the Modesto Police Department said by phone. The victim was able to tell officers that two or three males stole his vehicle and left in an unknown direction, he said.
The victim was in stable condition at a local hospital as of about 9 p.m. He told police that the attackers were in their teens or early 20s, but further suspect information was not available.
