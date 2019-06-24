Modesto woman charged in collision that killed Oakdale woman near Don Pedro

A Modesto woman has been charged in connection with a January head-on collision that killed an Oakdale woman near Don Pedro Reservoir.

Cinthia Beglinger, 37, was driving a Ford Explorer at high speeds east on Highway 120 near Sims Road, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and traveled into oncoming traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ford collided with a westbound Toyota Prius driven by 55-year-old Guillermina Goff of Oakdale.

Goff died at the scene. Beglinger sustained minor injuries and a 10-month-old girl who was in the back seat of the car Beglinger was driving escaped injury.

CHP Officer Joshua McKernan said Beglinger was driving 75 mph in a 55 zone on a curve where the recommended speed is 30 mph. Cautionary signs before the curve warn motorists to reduce their speed to 30 mph.

A warrant was issued for Beglinger earlier this month on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment, said CHP Officer Steve Machado. She turned herself into the Stanislaus County Jail Monday morning.