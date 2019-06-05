International religious leader with church in Modesto arrested in sex trafficking case

In this Aug. 14, 2018 photo, Naason Joaquin Garcia greets members of his church “La Luz del Mundo” in Guadalajara, Mexico. Garcia, the leader and self-proclaimed apostle of the controversial church that claims over 1 million followers, has been charged with human trafficking and child rape, California authorities said on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Associated Press

Authorities have arrested the head of a church with a congregation in Modesto in a sex trafficking case that involves allegations of raping a child and producing child pornography.

Naasón Joaquín García is the head of La Luz Del Mundo, which is Spanish for the Light of the World. The international Christian organization based in Mexico has a church on Sixth Street, between J and K streets, in downtown Modesto. State prosecutors said La Luz Del Mundo reportedly has more than 1 million followers worldwide.

García and three others have been charged with 26 felonies that include human trafficking, production of child pornography and forcible rape of a minor, the state Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release.

The criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges the defendants committed the crimes in Southern California from 2015 through 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The complaint lists four girls — unidentified in court documents — who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Garcia. There’s no indication in the filed charges that any of the crimes occurred in Stanislaus County.

State prosecutors believe García and his co-defendants coerced victims into performing sex acts, telling the victims they would be going against God if they denied García’s desires or wishes as “the Apostle.”

“Crimes like those alleged in this complaint have no place in our society. Period,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in the news release. “We must not turn a blind eye to sexual violence and trafficking in our state.”

La Luz Del Mundo — formed in 1926 — has been the subject of controversy for years, as it has spread from Mexico into California and other areas. In the past, critics have compared it to a cult that preys on the poor.

Alondra Ocampo, Susana Medina Oaxaca and Azalea Rangel Melendez, who are affiliated with La Luz Del Mundo, also were listed as defendants in the criminal complaint.

Along with the sexual assault allegations against García, prosecutors accuse Ocampo of repeatedly taking photos of naked girls, telling them the photos were for “the servant of God,” referencing García.

García, 50, and Oaxaca, 24, were arrested Monday after landing at Los Angeles International Airport. Ocampo, 36, was arrested in Los Angeles County and was in custody awaiting her arraignment Wednesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Melendez, but authorities had not found him. The court set García’s bail amount at $25 million, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

David Correa, a spokesman from the headquarters of La Luz del Mundo in Guadalajara, Jalisco, said in a phone call that they learned about the charges from the news media and were waiting for official information.

“We categorically deny those false accusations,” Correa told the Los Angeles Times. “We know (García) personally and he is an honorable and honest man.”

In a news release — in English and Spanish — posted Tuesday evening on the religious organization’s Facebook page, church officials characterized the filed criminal charges as false allegations made against García. They said García has always adhered to the law, and they trust in California’s judicial system and the presumption of innocence that’s guaranteed to everyone in the United States.

“By consequence, we trust that these unsubstantiated allegations do not degenerate into religious intolerance and discriminatory acts against the membership of the church,” according to La Luz Del Mundo’s news release.





This week’s arrests were the result of an investigation launched by the state’s Department of Justice. In 2018, information about these alleged crimes was submitted through the department’s clergy abuse online complaint form.





Becerra urged others to report these crimes to help authorities in California combat and prevent human trafficking.

“If you see something, report it, and we will vigorously pursue justice,” Becerra said.





State authorities ask anyone with information about the alleged sexual misconduct in this case or who was a victim of sexual abuse committed by the defendants to call 323-765-2100 or file an online complaint on the Attorney General’s website.

The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.