How authorities tracked down driver they say caused crash that killed Patterson man

A Southern California man was arrested Tuesday and brought back to Stanislaus County for a fatal “non-contact hit and run” that occurred near Westley in March.

While Phillip Jimenez, 34, didn’t collide with anything, but his actions on March 29 caused the victim to swerve into a pole, killing him.

The victim, 59-year-old Saul Alan Davis, of Patterson, was southbound on Highway 33 when Jimenez, who’d been eastbound on Frank Cox Road, pulled out in front of him, according to Highway Patrol Officer Ming Hsu.

Davis’ vehicle fishtailed and drove off of the road, hitting a power pole.

Jimenez never stopped, continuing north on Highway 33 in a white Chevrolet Tahoe with custom rims.

The CHP gathered video surveillance of the Tahoe captured from businesses along Highway 33 and and released a photo of it to the public.

Officers retraced Jimenez’s travel just before the crash to Joe’s Travel Plaza, where they obtained more video and identified the suspect by a purchase he made there, Hsu said.

A warrant was issued for Jimenez and he was arrested by U.S. Marshals at his home in Whittier Tuesday afternoon. The Marshals brought him to the CHP office in Bakersfield where Modesto-Area CHP officers took custody of him, Hsu said.

Jimenez was booked on suspicion of felony hit and run, vehicular manslaughter and driving on a suspended license.