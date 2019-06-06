Driver sentenced for hitting pedestrian in 2013. He was arrested twice while on bail.

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A 36-year-old Turlock man has been sentenced to 21 years and eight months in prison for three crimes, including a crash in which he struck a pedestrian while driving under the influence of drugs on a rural road near Keyes.

Oscar Lopez Flores was sentenced May 30 for the DUI crash that seriously injured the pedestrian nearly six years ago, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release this week.

He was convicted of the DUI nearly two years ago. He initially was going to serve 10 years in prison, but he didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing.





A test confirmed Flores had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system when he struck the pedestrian Dec. 5, 2013. Prosecutors said Flores admitted to authorities that he used both drugs before driving that day.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle near Walnut and Keyes Road, just east of Keyes. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was hospitalized.

California Highway Patrol officers, who responded to the crash, found Flores in possession of meth. Flores was charged with the crash and released from custody after posting a bail bond.

Flores was arrested in September 2015 —while out on bail — after Turlock police found him in possession of a loaded gun, prosecutors said. A 2005 robbery conviction made it illegal for Flores to carry a firearm, so he was charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

In September 2017, Flores was convicted of driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury for hitting the pedestrian in 2013. The conviction was part of a plea deal, along with a conviction for being a felon in possession of a gun.

He was scheduled to be formally sentenced to 10 years in prison on Feb. 26, 2018. Prosecutors said Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Linda McFadden granted Flores’ request to release him from custody and postpone his sentencing, so he could make personal arrangements before starting his prison sentence.

Flores didn’t show for the 2018 sentencing and remained a fugitive for five months, before Turlock police officers spotted him. Prosecutors said the officers chased down Flores and found him in possession of meth.

The District Attorney’s filed drug possession and failure to appear in court charges against Flores, along with enhancements for committing a crime while being out on bail in two other criminal cases.





Last week, Flores sought leniency from the court. Judge McFadden denied his request and ordered Flores to serve 21 years and eight months in prison.

The DUI conviction is considered a violent felony, which means Flores has to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he can become eligible for parole. On Thursday, Flores remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.