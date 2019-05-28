Crime
Two sought in downtown Modesto carjacking
Tips to avoid being carjacked and what to do if it happens to you
A man leaving a friend’s house in downtown Modesto was carjacked Monday afternoon.
The victim was walking to his 2009 Subaru Legacy in the 700 block of 15th Street at about 2 p.m. when he was approached by two Latino men, said Modesto Police Lt. Jason Grogan.
“Two unknown Hispanic males came up behind him and put what he believed to be a gun to his back and demanded the keys to his car,” Grogan said.
The victim handed over the keys and the suspects left in his vehicle.
One of the victim’s is described as tall and thin and the other as short and stocky, wearing a vest.
