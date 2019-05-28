Two sought in downtown Modesto carjacking

Tips to avoid being carjacked and what to do if it happens to you The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you.

A man leaving a friend’s house in downtown Modesto was carjacked Monday afternoon.

The victim was walking to his 2009 Subaru Legacy in the 700 block of 15th Street at about 2 p.m. when he was approached by two Latino men, said Modesto Police Lt. Jason Grogan.

“Two unknown Hispanic males came up behind him and put what he believed to be a gun to his back and demanded the keys to his car,” Grogan said.

The victim handed over the keys and the suspects left in his vehicle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One of the victim’s is described as tall and thin and the other as short and stocky, wearing a vest.