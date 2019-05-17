Modesto man killed in Riverbank, suspect in custody

View scene of Riverbank homicide The 3600 block of Castlepark Drive and Circle T in Riverbank, Calif. are pictured where a homicide occurred Thursday evening May 16, 2019. Initial reports indicate that a man was shot with an arrow though law enforcement would not confirm that. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 3600 block of Castlepark Drive and Circle T in Riverbank, Calif. are pictured where a homicide occurred Thursday evening May 16, 2019. Initial reports indicate that a man was shot with an arrow though law enforcement would not confirm that.

A Riverbank man is in custody on suspicion of killing a Modesto man Thursday night.

Initial reports indicate the man was shot with an arrow but officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department would not confirm that Friday.

Sgt. Josh Clayton said more information about 25-year-old Marvin Saliza’s cause of death would be released after his autopsy.

Saliza showed up wounded at the Circle T Market on the corner of Terminal and Kentucky avenues at about 10:20 p.m., Clayton said. Detectives would not say where on his body he was shot.

Saliza was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies located the crime scene a few blocks away in the 3600 block of Castlepark Drive. The suspect, 26-year-old Jeffery Guy, lives on Castlepark but the shooting occurred outside.

A motive has not been released.

Guy is being held without bail on suspicion of murder.

This is the fourth homicide in six days and the fifth this month.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.