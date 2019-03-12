Turlock burglary suspect hit with bat, stabbed. Wounds life-threatening, police say

A burglar confronted by an awakened resident suffered life-threatening injuries in the “melee” that ensued, according to Turlock police.
About 6 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Emily Street. “Essentially, the victim was at the residence asleep and woke to someone inside,” Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said.
The resident struck the intruder with a baseball bat, the sergeant said. The 33-year-old burglar also was stabbed, he said.
In the meantime, a female resident of the house ran to a neighbor’s home, where she called 911.
The intruder, suffering what police called life-threatening wounds, was taken to a hospital. There was no word on his condition Tuesday.
Detectives still are working on getting statements from the men, Holeman said, and no arrest has been made.
The name of the suspect was not released.
