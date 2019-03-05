Tuolumne detectives investigating fatal shooting of female victim in Groveland area

Tuolumne County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a female victim Tuesday morning in the Groveland area.
As of early afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office was not calling the death a homicide, but suspicious. The investigation has Smith Station Road closed between Highway 120 and Sutten Road.
No identifying information on the victim was immediately available.
Deputies were dispatched to the shooting scene about 8 a.m. They arrived to find the victim dead.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Communication Center at 209-533-5815.
We’ll have more as information becomes available.
