He badly hurt woman in stabbing at Ripon park, then drove her to help, deputies say

Authorities are looking for a Manteca man suspected of stabbing a woman in her mobile home at Caswell Memorial State Park in Ripon on Saturday morning, then dropping her off at a hospital.
Joseph Samuel Chavez, who has ties to San Jose, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, felony assault with a weapon, burglary and criminal threats.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received information about 8:20 a.m. Saturday that Chavez allegedly entered the woman’s mobile home at the state park, threatened her and stabbed her multiple times.
She was in critical condition upon arrival at the hospital, but Sunday morning was in stable condition, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Andrea Lopez said.
The California Department of Parks and Recreation said the victim was not the residential camp host at Caswell, making it likely she was a camper. The park, on South Austin Road, does have RV access.
It was unclear Sunday morning how Chavez was identified as the suspect. Lopez said investigators are working to review hospital surveillance images of the man dropping off the victim.
Anyone who sees Lopez, who is considered armed and dangerous, should call 911, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.
