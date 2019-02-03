He was convicted in federal court before he faced homicide charge in Ceres robbery

A 31-year-old Stockton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a deadly Ceres robbery, but he’ll be eligible for parole in about three years.

Wqas Khan on Nov. 13 pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and second-degree robbery in connection with the Nov. 22, 2009, shooting death of 33-year-old Ryan Steven Flores, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release.

Prosecutors said Flores was gunned down in front of his home. He was shot shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Boothe Road, several blocks south of East Hatch Road in Ceres.

When Ceres police officers responded to reports of the shooting, they found Flores lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper torso. Authorities tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

On Dec. 13, Stanislaus Superior Court Shawn Bessey sentenced Khan, according to court records. By pleading no contest, Khan avoided a trial in the homicide case scheduled to begin Feb. 26.

At the time of his sentencing, Khan had been credited with already serving 10 years and 43 days of his sentence.

Khan on Friday was serving the remainder of his sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano. He was admitted to the prison on Jan. 8. He will become eligible for parole in November 2022, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Local prosecutors filed charges against Khan in Flores’ death nearly five years after the deadly robbery. It took three more years before Khan made his first appearance to face those criminal charges in a Stanislaus County courtroom.

John Goold, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, said Khan initially was taken into custody by federal authorities. He said Khan was then prosecuted in federal court and later convicted before he was brought to Stanislaus County to face charges in the 2009 homicide.

Searches in Stockton

Khan was among two people arrested in Stockton in December 2009 when police searched a home on Noble Street as part of the Ceres homicide investigation, The Record newspaper in Stockton reported. The officers found two pounds of cocaine, two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, a half-pound of heroin and two handguns, but investigators at the time were not calling Khan a suspect in the deadly shooting.

A month later, authorities served three search warrants in Stockton in a hunt for evidence linked to Flores’ death. Ceres police officials have told The Modesto Bee that investigators arrested three men during the January 2010 search and discovered guns, drugs and evidence of drug sales at two of the homes, but they didn’t find any suspects linked to the homicide.

In April 2010, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed federal drug trafficking charges against Khan, according to court records. At that time, Khan was identified as a “person of interest” in a homicide investigation, according to a filed federal court order that instructed Khan to remain in federal custody.

Federal indictment

A federal grand jury on May 6, 2010, indicted Khan on charges of possessing meth and cocaine with the intent to distribute the drugs. The indictment supersedes the federal criminal complaint filed a month earlier.

Khan also was indicted on a charge of possessing a handgun in connection with drug trafficking. Federal prosecutors alleged Khan used the Noble Street home in Stockton to store and distribute the drugs.

In March 2015, Khan pleaded guilty to the meth trafficking and gun possession charges, according to federal court records. He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and four years on parole as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. It’s unclear whether he’s already completed his federal prison sentence.