When will the murder trial end for Modesto attorney Frank Carson, two co-defendants?

Attorneys on Tuesday argued over the length of a trial that’s in its 10th month for Modesto attorney Frank Carson and two others accused of murder in the death of Turlock resident Korey Kauffman.

Kauffman was 26 years old when he disappeared in 2012. His remains were found more than a year later in a remote area of the Stanislaus National Forest in Mariposa County.

Testimony in the trial for Carson and and brothers Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal began in April. Prosecutors accuse Carson of being the ringleader of an effort to stop thieves from stealing antiques and scrap metal from his property on Ninth Street in Turlock.

Testimony in a preliminary hearing for the murder case went on for 18 months before the judge ruled that the three defendants should stand trial. It was the longest preliminary hearing in Stanislaus County history.

The judge said Tuesday that she initially expected the trial would last at least a year. Currently in the trial, the prosecution is calling up its witnesses to testify. Once that is complete, the defense needs to call up its witnesses.

The defense on Tuesday asked the judge to compel the prosecution to end its case, before the jury drops out and the court is forced to declare a mistrial.

Jai Gohel, Baljit Athwal’s attorney, argued that Chief Deputy District Attorney Marlisa Ferreira is purposely prolonging the testimony of witnesses and delaying the proceedings, so the trial would then end in a mistrial.

“Her hope is for this jury to walk away ... She drags this case through the mud,” Gohel told the judge.

The prosecutor argued that the majority of the delays in the trial are attributed to the defense and the jury.. She called the defense claims that she’s trying to force a mistrial “ludicrous.”

“That’s the craziest thing we’ve heard out of the defense,” Ferreira told the judge.

Percy Martinez, Carson’s attorney, argued that the court needs to give the jury an estimated conclusion date or risk jurors leaving this trial.

“What we need to know is when she’s going to be done,” Martinez said about the prosecutor. “We have to get an end date.”

Ferreira told the judge that it’s been the defense attorneys who have asked for entire days and afternoons off to appear in other courtrooms for other cases. She said that less than a third of the time in trial has been spent on the prosecution’s questions to its witnesses.

Hans Hjertonsson, Daljit Atwal’s attorney, told the judge that the prosecutor called more than 100 witnesses to testify in this trial. He asked why prosecutor couldn’t tell the court how many more witnesses she needs to call.

“That seems very, very odd to me,” Hjertonsson said.

Judge Barbara Zuniga told the attorneys that she does have the right to control her courtroom, but she doesn’t have the right to stop a trial based on the argument that one side thinks the other is taking too long.

“That would really turn the criminal justice system on its head,” Zuniga said.

The judge said she would not respond to the defense claims that the prosecutor is trying to force a mistrial. She said she has never had to deal with a case with such “contentious, combative nature of litigation.”

The jury was not in the courtroom Tuesday morning as the attorneys argued over the length of the trial.

“It is the combination of the four of you that is causing this case to go on so long,” Zuniga told the attorneys.

The judge agreed that a lot of the questions are repetitious, but each defendant has a right to have his attorney question the witness.

The prosecutor told the judge that she needs to call five more witnesses, and she estimates that three of them will be on the witness stand for about two weeks each answering question from both sides.

Zuniga said she first told the jury that this trial would end about five to six months after testimony began. Last month, she told the jurors that she would give them a new time estimate.

The judge said the jurors have bonded during this trial, and they are committed to stay with it through deliberations. Zuniga said she would tell the jury that testimony in this trial is anticipated to end in March with deliberations possibly continuing into April.

Testimony in the trial was expected to continue with Robert Lee Woody, who has testified that Daljit Atwal shot Kauffman during a confrontation with him and the defendant’s brother. The defense has challenged the credibility of Woody, who once claimed that he killed Kauffman and fed his remains to pigs.