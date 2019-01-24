Ceres family, including child, held at gunpoint by suspects claiming to be police

A group of young men from Turlock and Modesto knocked on the door of a Ceres home early Thursday morning purporting to be police, then forced their way into the home and held the residents at gunpoint.
The incident began at 12:42 a.m. in the 3000 block of Glen Field Lane, according to Ceres Police Sgt. Jason Coley. There was at least one child in the home.
The victims told authorities they heard a knock on their door and someone identifying them as members of the “Ceres Police Department.” The suspects were not wearing any police gear.
The victims did not open the door but soon after, the suspects forced their way into the home and held the victims at gunpoint, Coley said. He said it does not appear the suspects and the victims knew each other.
When one of the victims was able to call 911, the suspects ran from the home. Coley did not know if they took anything.
With the help of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and their helicopter, along with Ontel Security, Ceres Police set up a perimeter in the neighborhood.
Coley said all four suspects were in custody by 2:30 a.m. and a weapon was recovered.
A stolen 2001 Nissan that investigators believed was used during the crime was recovered by Ceres Police later in the morning.
Alfonso Garcia, 20, of Turlock; Luis Delgado, 20, of Turlock; Carlos Moran Vasquez, 18, of Modesto and a juvenile were arrested on suspicion of numerous charges including home invasion robbery, conspiracy, being armed in the commission of a felony, child cruelty and obstructing a peace officer.
