Police at Beyer High on report of student with gun

There is a strong police presence at Beyer High School on Thursday afternoon after officers found a student in possession of a gun.
Officers responded to the school in the 1 o’clock hour when Beyer staff heard reports of the gun being on campus. There was a video circulating that apparently was shot during school hours Thursday and shows a student with the gun, Modesto Police Department Sgt. Eric Schuller said.
The student and his twin brother both were detained, and officers found the gun in one of the boys’ backpacks. No information was immediately available on the boys’ grade level, age or whether they are identical twins.
The Police Department posted on Facebook, “There were no threats of violence towards students or staff.” But Schuller worded it that there were no confirmed reports of threats.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Beyer Principal Dan Park recorded a robocall to Beyer families at about 1:45 p.m. with a summary of the incident. About 15 minutes earlier, an office employee said by phone that the school was secure and that there had been no violence.
About that same time, Schuller said the boys were being detained but had not been placed under arrest. He said the school was not on lockdown and students would be able to leave as normal.
The sergeant did not have immediate word on whether the gun was loaded.
We’ll have more information as it’s available.
Comments