‘You should’ve known better.’ Ceres swim coach sentenced for misconduct with teens

One grandmother of a victimized teenage girl said Tracy Bull, a longtime swim team coach in Ceres, has finally been held accountable for his crimes.

He’s a person in a position of authority who took advantage of someone’s innocence, the grandmother wrote in a letter read in court by the prosecutor during Bull’s sentencing hearing Monday afternoon.

“There’s something broken in people like you,” she wrote. The prosecutor did not disclose the grandmother’s name in court.

Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Ricardo Córdova sentenced Bull, 54, to spend 180 days in county jail and 5 years on probation for sending suggestive messages to two teenage girls on the Ceres Dolphins Swim Team.

A few days after his trial started, Bull pleaded guilty and no contest, respectively, on Nov. 6 to the two misdemeanor charges stemming from the illicit messages he sent the girls. As part of his sentence, the judge also ordered Bull to register as a sex offender annually and any time he moves to a new home.

The grandmother’s letter was the only victim impact statement presented in court Monday. It was unclear which of the girls she was related to. She said people like Bull never change, but her family will move on from this ordeal.

“We stopped you from committing these acts on other young girls, at least for now,” the grandmother wrote.

Bull pleaded guilty to annoying and molesting a child, a misdemeanor charge stemming from allegations from a 14-year-old girl identified in court as “Jane Doe 1.”

The defendant pleaded no contest to annoying and molesting a child, also a misdemeanor charge stemming from allegations from a 17-year-old girl identified as “Jane Doe 2.”

The defendant was facing those two misdemeanor charges when his trial began Nov. 1. Prosecutors did not drop any charges in exchange for his pleas.

Bull could have faced a maximum sentence of two years in jail, prosecutors have said. But 180 days in jail was part of the plea agreement with the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

The judge told Bull had he touched the girls in any sexual manner, he would’ve been facing some “serious time” behind bars. Nevertheless, there’s no room for Bull’s behavior in this society.

“Quite frankly, you should’ve known better,” Córdova told the defendant.

At the time of his June 15, 2016 arrest, Bull had been coach of the Ceres Dolphins Swim Team for about 12 years, according to authorities. The recreational team, which used the Ceres High pool, included swimmers from Ceres, Modesto, Turlock and surrounding communities.

Several hours after the coach’s arrest, the Ceres Dolphins board announced it had suspended Bull pending the outcome of the police investigation. The team — in existence for several decades — included about 170 boys and girls from 5 to 18 years old.

Bull also had coached boys basketball and water polo at Ceres High School during the school year before his arrest. A Ceres Unified School District assistant superintendent said at that time that Bull would no longer coach for the district.

Deputy District Attorney Ahnna Reicks prosecuted the case. In her opening statement, she told the jurors that “Jane Doe 1” was horrified and burst into tears when Bull sent her a Facebook message describing a dream he had about her.

The prosecutor said Bull told the girl he was laying down after a swim meet with his hand on her hip, and she pushed up her hip. “She knew right then and there that the conversation had turned sexual,” Reicks said about the girl.

Kirk McAllister, Bull’s attorney, told the jury that in the Facebook messages Bull had explained to the girl that he had this dream after falling asleep while having his hand on his wife’s hip; and in his dream he saw the girl.

The judge said Monday that Bull’s conduct with Jane Doe 1 was more egregious. But Bull’s conduct with both girls was “very wrong and very inappropriate, considering the circumstances,” Córdova said.

Investigators conducted a forensics test on Bull’s cell phone. They found a string of suspicious digital messages to “Jane Doe 2,” the older girl on the swim team.

The prosecutors told the jury that in a series of messages Bull told “Jane Doe 2” that he was jealous of a boy who liked her, and that he was born 30 years too soon.

McAllister told the jury that the coach was encouraging “Jane Doe 2” to date the boy who liked her, because the boy was college-bound and driven. He also said in court that “Jane Doe 2” told police that Bull was always joking around, and that the defendant never said anything inappropriate to her.

The prosecutor told the jurors that investigators questioned three other swimmers who were on the team during Bull’s time as coach. Reicks said those team members told investigators that Bull made similar suggestive comments, and all three of them quit the team.

Bull has earned two days of credit for time already served in jail before he was released on bail. His attorney asked the judge to schedule a date for his client’s surrender to jail, giving Bull enough time to apply for an alternative work program.

The prosecutor asked the judge to order Bull into jail custody immediately after Monday’s sentencing. Reicks told the judge that Bull has had plenty of time since his Nov. 6 conviction to apply for the work program.

McAllister argued that his client as attended every court hearing, and he should receive the same consideration from the court as any other defendant convicted of a misdemeanor.

The judge scheduled Bull to surrender at the jail at noon April 14. Córdova said Bull has no previous criminal history. He said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department could deny Bull’s application. And if it does, the judge said Bull must be prepared to serve his time in jail.

Córdova ordered Bull to stay away from both the victims in this case, not communicate online with anyone purporting to be a minor and to stay away from any locations where children normally congregate.

As part of his probation, the judge ordered Bull to undergo sex offender counseling and participate in polygraph examinations deemed necessary as part of the sex offender program. Córdova also said that Bull’s electronic devices, such as computers, can be searched for illicit communication with minors and pornographic websites.